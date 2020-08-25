Arrests likely at native tree protest, 4m high fences installed

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 11:45

URGENT update from Save Canal Road Native Trees

I've just had word Police are on their way to arrest two protesters occupying trees at 58 Canal Road, Avondale.

This will result in some pretty dramatic visuals as the two protesters are high in the canopy.

Locals have been occupying trees for the last month to try and protect a unique collection of urban native trees on private property.

Worksafe shut down the site due to safety concerns, including the lack of adequate fencing and felling while protesters were in trees.

Fencing contractors are on-site now installing four-metre high fences around the property.

We understand Worksafe will be arriving soon to authorise work to start.

We also understand Police will be arriving soon to arrest the protesters, as work won't be able to start until they are removed from site.

The two protesters are in the canopy of trees, so it won't be easy to remove them.

This will all result in some dramatic optics and will require Police or Firefighters having to climb the trees to remove the protesters.

The current lockdown means protest numbers have had to be reduced on-site and it is now easier for the work to continue.