Name release: Serious crash in Arrowtown - NZ Police

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 13:23

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on Malaghans Road in Arrowtown on August 22.

She was 17-year-old Allanah Megan Walker, of Arrowtown.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

A man in his 20s remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.