Name release: Serious crash in Arrowtown - NZ Police

Police can now release the name of the person who died in a crash on Malaghans Road in Arrowtown on August 22.
She was 17-year-old Allanah Megan Walker, of Arrowtown.
Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.
A man in his 20s remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
