Waitaki district to receive $7.4m for water projects - Waitaki District Council

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 14:02

Central and Local Government have been working together to review how to improve the regulation and supply arrangements of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater (the ‘3 Waters’) to better support New Zealand’s prosperity, health, safety and environment. Most 3 Waters assets and services, but not all, are owned and delivered by local Councils.

Roughly 800,000 people throughout New Zealand access drinking water from private supplies and many others are on private septic tank systems (for which Councils have historically had no responsibility).

The 3 Waters Reform programme is now well underway in the Waitaki, with Council recently signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Crown (on August 11). As a result, Council has taken the opportunity to insert some much-welcomed Government funding into the local economy. In addition to direct funding for the district, further funding will be made available to the Waitaki through a regional fund (which for Waitaki has been allocated to Canterbury). Waitaki District Council has been granted $3.73m directly and is likely to receive $3.69m through the Canterbury Regional allocation, giving a total of $7.42m to be spent in the 3 Waters area within the Waitaki.

Further to this, Waitaki District Council today agreed to approve a Programme of Works to spend the $6.74m of infrastructure investment throughout the Waitaki district. The work includes; $1.5m for the replacement of water mains and $1m for waste water treatment in Palmerston, $1.4m for water treatment upgrades in Oamarama, $200k for more water storage in Duntroon and Otematata, $500k for improvements to campground water supplies, $500k each in Weston and Otematata for water mains, $500k for various electrical upgrades, $300k for watermains at Robbs Crossing, $100k for a new tank liner at Omarama, $100k each for wastewater planning at Duntroon and Moeraki and $100k for sewer improvements at Ohau.

This work is additional to what is already planned for the year and will bring significant improvements in a number of key areas and will reduce maintenance costs moving forward. It will also ensure that Waitaki’s local contractors are able to have confidence that they will have work for their teams over the next 12 to 18 months.

A sum of $300k has also been set aside from the grant funding for the relocation of the growing 3 Waters Team from Council Headquarters to a commercial leased premise, which includes lease and operating costs for a two-year period and $350k to bring forward the planned employment of three additional 3 Waters staff.

Waitaki District Council Chief Executive Fergus Power said "As with all local authorities, such a significant spend on water infrastructure within an 18 month or so timeframe means that we need to appropriately resource up to be able to deliver these projects for the community well. Employing personnel (at a significantly cheaper cost than would be the case if we employed contractors) means that we can get ‘more pipes in the ground for the buck". He praised Assets Group Manager Neil Jorgensen and his Waters Team for their "rapid and thorough work associated with the successful grant allocation.

Mayor Gary Kircher said, "We are confident that the Waitaki has been keeping up with the changes to drinking water standards, and our proactivity and solution-focused approach has us in a good space overall. But we are able to direct the government funding in particular to some of our smaller schemes and communities, to assist them to improve further. With significant funding going to communities such as Palmerston, ÅmÄrama, and Duntroon to mention a few, we will see some major progress and resilience-building in their water and wastewater schemes."