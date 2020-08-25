'Standing Strong Together to end whanau violence'

|
Shane Graham, Board Chair of the TÅ« Pono Network in Te Tauihu is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Joseph (Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati RÄrua, Te Atiawa) to the role of Pou Whakamana WhÄnau. He will work at a strategic level with MÄori communities in the top of the South Island to address current whÄnau harm trends.
Research demonstrates that there is cultural misunderstanding, systemic bias, and a lack of knowledge about whÄnau dynamics and values. This prevents some MÄori, including those in serious need, from engaging with mainstream agencies. TÅ« Pono, a MÄori lead movement, seeks to fill the gaps and to complement the current system to enable a strong MÄori response.
The newly established ‘Pou Whakamana WhÄnau’ role will work alongside organisations, iwi, marae, kura, and services who provide for whÄnau MÄori. TÅ« Pono supports whÄnau to strengthen their connections and resilience within themselves, their hapu and iwi. The goal is for whÄnau to take ownership and responsibility for their actions and to develop solutions to address whÄnau harm.
"We will be working especially hard with iwi, marae, kura and other champions in the community to help promote a zero tolerance to whÄnau harm in parallel to promoting pathways for those who need immediate support," says Joshua.
"We want this to be an approach that whÄnau will own. WhÄnau will truly have an active role in determining solutions to issues they face. We also believe we are all responsible for standing strong together. To do nothing is not an option."
Shane Graham says, "A MÄori lead approach is pivotal if we want to find long term solutions to breaking the cycle of intergenerational whÄnau harm. Our campaign slogan ‘Standing Strong Together’ reflects that. It aims to build a solid platform to work across systems to develop kaupapa MÄori models of intervention aligned with MÄori values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga."
