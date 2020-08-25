'Standing Strong Together to end whanau violence'

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 14:12

Shane Graham, Board Chair of the TÅ« Pono Network in Te Tauihu is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Joseph (Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati RÄrua, Te Atiawa) to the role of Pou Whakamana WhÄnau. He will work at a strategic level with MÄori communities in the top of the South Island to address current whÄnau harm trends.

Research demonstrates that there is cultural misunderstanding, systemic bias, and a lack of knowledge about whÄnau dynamics and values. This prevents some MÄori, including those in serious need, from engaging with mainstream agencies. TÅ« Pono, a MÄori lead movement, seeks to fill the gaps and to complement the current system to enable a strong MÄori response.

The newly established ‘Pou Whakamana WhÄnau’ role will work alongside organisations, iwi, marae, kura, and services who provide for whÄnau MÄori. TÅ« Pono supports whÄnau to strengthen their connections and resilience within themselves, their hapu and iwi. The goal is for whÄnau to take ownership and responsibility for their actions and to develop solutions to address whÄnau harm.

"We will be working especially hard with iwi, marae, kura and other champions in the community to help promote a zero tolerance to whÄnau harm in parallel to promoting pathways for those who need immediate support," says Joshua.

"We want this to be an approach that whÄnau will own. WhÄnau will truly have an active role in determining solutions to issues they face. We also believe we are all responsible for standing strong together. To do nothing is not an option."

Shane Graham says, "A MÄori lead approach is pivotal if we want to find long term solutions to breaking the cycle of intergenerational whÄnau harm. Our campaign slogan ‘Standing Strong Together’ reflects that. It aims to build a solid platform to work across systems to develop kaupapa MÄori models of intervention aligned with MÄori values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga."