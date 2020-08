'Standing Strong Together to end whanau violence'

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 14:12

Shane Graham, Board Chair of the Tū Pono Network in Te Tauihu is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Joseph (Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati Rārua, Te Atiawa) to the role of Pou Whakamana Whānau. He will work at a strategic level with Māori communities in the top of the South Island to address current whānau harm trends.

Research demonstrates that there is cultural misunderstanding, systemic bias, and a lack of knowledge about whānau dynamics and values. This prevents some Māori, including those in serious need, from engaging with mainstream agencies. Tū Pono, a Māori lead movement, seeks to fill the gaps and to complement the current system to enable a strong Māori response.

The newly established ‘Pou Whakamana Whānau’ role will work alongside organisations, iwi, marae, kura, and services who provide for whānau Māori. TÅ« Pono supports whānau to strengthen their connections and resilience within themselves, their hapu and iwi. The goal is for whānau to take ownership and responsibility for their actions and to develop solutions to address whānau harm.

"We will be working especially hard with iwi, marae, kura and other champions in the community to help promote a zero tolerance to whānau harm in parallel to promoting pathways for those who need immediate support," says Joshua.

"We want this to be an approach that whānau will own. Whānau will truly have an active role in determining solutions to issues they face. We also believe we are all responsible for standing strong together. To do nothing is not an option."

Shane Graham says, "A Māori lead approach is pivotal if we want to find long term solutions to breaking the cycle of intergenerational whānau harm. Our campaign slogan ‘Standing Strong Together’ reflects that. It aims to build a solid platform to work across systems to develop kaupapa Māori models of intervention aligned with Māori values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga."