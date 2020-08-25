Candidate nominations to open for local by-election - Gisborne Council

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 14:12

Nominations open tomorrow for city ward candidates to stand in the upcoming local by-election.

A councillor position became vacant following Amber Dunn’s resignation from Council last week. Nominations will remain open until 12noon September 23, with the by-election to be held by postal vote from 28 October 2020 closing 12noon on November 19.

Council’s Director of Internal Partnerships James Baty says being a member of a local authority provides the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of fellow citizens.

"Standing for public office is a career choice. With all jobs, it’s important to ensure the skills a candidate brings to the role are a good match to what’s required. An effective elected member will bring a broad range of skills to the role and have a keen understanding of the impact of their decision making responsiblities," he says.

"Holding public office requires a serious commitment. If you’re thinking of standing for office, it’s worth taking the time now to think about how you might balance the requirements of the role with your responsiblities outside of public life."

Following the nomination period, the list of candidates will be made public on September 26.

Those enrolled in the Gisborne city ward can expect to receive voting documents by post between October 28 to November 3.

The official declaration of result and public notice will be made on November 21.

For further information on the by-election, visit our website or contact the electoral office by phone - 09 973 5212 or email info@electionservices.org.nz