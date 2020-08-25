Update: incident in Kamo, Whangarei - NZ Police

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 16:01

Northland Police responded to an incident at Kamo High School at around 11.20am involving an altercation between students who were reported to be in possession of knives, with one reported to be in possession of a firearm.

Police have subsequently located this person and have recovered a bb gun and a knife.

Three students have been spoken to and are being co-operative with Police.

They will be referred to Youth Aid in relation to this matter.

Police are also working closely with the school to see what additional support we can provide going forward.