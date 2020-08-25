Public access maintained at Rangatira Point - council

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 16:47

The iconic Rangatira Point lake edge walking track will continue to be open to the public, following a council decision to enter into a 20 year lease agreement with the landowners - Rangatira Point Block Inc.

Due to funding constraints, the Department of Conservation - who have leased the land for the past 30 years - recently approached council to discuss a new partnership.

As part of this new agreement, the Department of Conservation will continue to maintain the track while council has set aside $63,000 per annum to lease the track from Rangatira Point Block Inc.

Mayor David Trewavas said the decision to take over the lease and work more closely with Rangatira Point Block Inc. and the Department of Conservation was a no-brainer.

"This is an iconic area and one that offers high amenity value to this district. To be able to retain access to that is fantastic.

"Thank you to the goodwill of the owners and the goodwill of the council to progress with this lease," he said.