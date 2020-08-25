'Council accesses $8.3 million in government funding'

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 16:59

TaupÅ District Council will be allocated $8.3 million in government funding, following today’s council decision to participate in the first stage of the Government’s Three Waters Reform Programme.

In July 2020, the Government announced a funding package of $761 million to provide immediate post-COVID-19 stimulus to local authorities to maintain and improve three waters (drinking water, wastewater, stormwater) infrastructure, and to support reform of local government water services delivery arrangements.

As part of today’s decision, the council will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to take part in the first stage of the programme.

Chief executive Gareth Green said today’s decision allows council to access up to $8.3 million in funding that can be used for important infrastructure work.

"We will be able to utilise this funding to bring forward necessary works to our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Without this funding, these projects are much more of a long-term solution and would not be able to occur in the short-term due to the cost.

"A key part of this is also about stimulating our COVID-19 recovery, and these works will support this and also provide local jobs for our people," he said.

A Funding Agreement and Delivery Plan will now be developed over the next month which will include a summary of the works to be funded.

"From there, the aim is to get started on this work as soon as possible," Mr Green said.