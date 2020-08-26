Tree protester occupies suspended platform - Save Canal Road Native Trees

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 08:57

Arborist Zane Wedding is sitting on a new suspended platform below a puriri tree at 58 Canal Road, Avondale.

Wedding says his new platform makes him harder to be removed than previous activists arrested during the 49 day occupation.

He has connected it to several other trees making it impossible to safely fell them.

The protest escalated yesterday when Worksafe lifted a prohibition order and allowed work to continue.

Fencing contractors then installed a new fence in preparation for the felling of the remaining twenty trees.

The trees are one-hundred years old and include rare black Maire and Kawaka.

Yesterday Police arrested two protesters but were unable to remove a third activist who remained sitting in a tree until the end of day.

Mr Wedding says arborists are caretakers of the urban ngahere.

"The removal of Auckland rÄkau has reached a tipping point and if we don't take action there won’t be any left in the city," he says. "More than a third of Auckland’s trees have been cut down since the Government removed general tree protection in 2012."

Luke Wijohn, who led the Auckland school strike last year, is occupying a large totara on site.

"There is no place in a climate emergency for cutting down these ancient native trees," he says. "They lock in carbon from the atmosphere and play a crucial part in our ecology and the life support systems we all rely on."

Wedding and Wijohn say they will stay in the trees as long as possible.

Save Canal Road Native Trees is calling on Auckland Council to buy the property as a public reserve.

The group also wants the Government to reinstate general tree protection.