Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 11:23

A new playground planned for Kerikeri Sports Complex will help make weekend sports fun for all the whanau.

The playground has already received $10,000 in funding from Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board’s Placemaking Fund. This was provided to Kerikeri Sports Complex Inc (KSC Inc) to help it with project design costs. KSC Inc is supported by the Kerikeri Netball Centre and Kerikeri Rugby Club.

The plan now has further impetus following Far North District Council’s decision this month to support the project by allowing KSC Inc to develop the playground on Council-owned reserve land near the Heritage Bypass.

Mayor John Carter says the playground will provide significant benefits to the whole community.

"A playground for younger children makes a lot of sense when families are attending the grounds to watch older siblings or parents participate in sports. We believe it will also become a favourite destination for residents and their children year-round."

KSC Inc will bear the cost of building the playground, although the Council also agreed during its 13 August meeting to include $600 a year in the Long Term Plan 2021-31 for playground maintenance.

The Kerikeri Sports Complex is listed as a District Wide Significant Asset, which requires the Council as landowner to approve any improvements to the site.