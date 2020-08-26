Feedback sought on Durie Hill land purchase - Whanganui District Council

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 13:50

Whanganui District Council is seeking feedback about buying two properties near the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower for use as a recreation reserve. Public consultation opened on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

The Council is considering the purchase of 3 and 9 Blyth Street as a Council reserve to protect the views from the lower levels of the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower, as well as the general sense of "openness’ in the Durie Hill Reserve area. Durie Hill War Memorial Tower and the Durie Hill Elevator are iconic destinations in Whanganui for residents and visitors alike, with more than 35,000 trips made a year in the Durie Hill Elevator.

The Council currently owns land in Blyth Street that surrounds and services the Durie Hill Elevator upper entrance and the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower. This reserve land is next to, and opposite, 9 Blyth Street. Private development of 3 and/or 9 Blyth Street has the potential to affect views in the reserve area.

Council Senior Policy Analyst, Justin Walters, says, "The Council is consulting on three options - the purchase of both properties, the purchase of 9 Blyth Street only or the status quo - no further land purchase."

All consultation information, and an online submission form, can be found on the Council's Have Your Say website page.

Alternatively, you can email your thoughts to: policysubmissions@whanganui.govt.nz or drop a submission form into Council Customer Services at 101 Guyton Street.

Hard copies of the consultation document and submission form are available from Council Customer Services, the Davis Library and Gonville Library.

Submissions close at 5.00pm on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.