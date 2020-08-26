Police update and release name of missing man on Waikato River

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 14:05

Police continue to search for the man who went missing on the Waikato River at the Hamilton Gardens on Sunday evening.

Police can confirm he is 23-year-old Kayne Kohu of Hamilton.

The search for Kayne is focused on a stretch of the Waikato River behind the Hamilton Gardens.

The initial search involved local Police staff and the use of the Police Boat, Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a Fire and Emergency Drone.

The search continued throughout Monday and Tuesday which included the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad.

Dive Squad are continuing their search today.

We acknowledge the anguish of Kayne's family and friends during this difficult time and our thoughts are with them.

We are focused on locating Kayne and returning him to his family.