Scooter firm granted one-year permit - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 15:15

A one-year permit has been granted to Glide Limited, which runs the Glow scooter system, to operate within the TaupÅ Central Business District.

The permit, which can be extended for a further 12 months, was approved at the 25 August meeting of council and comes after an eight-month trial period that was interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said the scooters have proven popular and no significant issues were identified during the trial.

"The scooters are a very popular way to get around the town and particularly along the lake front," he said.

"They are an added attraction for visitors to our district and offer a very efficient way for locals to move about the CBD and not have to worry about parking. It’s great to see that people have generally been using them very responsibly, and where any issues have arisen Glide has been quick to address these."

Glide will operate 100 scooters in TaupÅ and speeds are limited within the CBD.