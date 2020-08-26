'The 2020 Toyota Hilux ups the ante'

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 15:46

The 2020 Toyota Hilux will offer fans an improved driving experience when it arrives later this year, with a facelifted exterior, more powerful engine and additional smart phone connectivity features.

Over the decades, Hilux has been improved with more powerful turbo-diesel engines, refined transmissions, comfort, and convenience features. The new Hilux continues to advance with new technology while maintaining its reputation for being a tough, dependable unit on the farm, in the bush, at slippery boat ramps, on the worksite or on steep coastal roads with a caravan in tow.

From September, the improved Hilux features a bolder, tougher-looking face on wide body SR, SR5 and SR5 Cruiser variants, and a beefed up 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine with 15% more power. This noticeably improves acceleration and overtaking. An extra bonus from the re-designed diesel engine is greater fuel efficiency which has been improved by up to 11%.

"The Hilux legacy is built on its unbreakable bond with its owner," says Toyota Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala. "Over three decades, the Hilux has had a special connection with our loyal customers in New Zealand."

"The total commercial segment is down by 29.1% year to date, but Toyota commercials are down just 16% as loyal customers return to a brand they trust in tough times."

"In tough times, we have seen customers return to Hilux because we stand firmly behind the brand and are committed to supporting our customers," says Neeraj. "This new model is hands down our best Hilux that we have introduced, and I am confident more customers will return to a brand that previously dominated the New Zealand landscape for more than 3 decades."

"This Hilux is the most technologically advanced truck introduced in NZ and will offer exceptional value. It has been upgraded with more grunt to appeal to the performance enthusiasts, while retaining its towing and braking capability. Hilux will dominate its dual role of being a rugged workhorse and capable family commuter," Neeraj says.

Under the hood, the turbo-diesel’s power has been increased to 150kW while peak torque on diesel automatic models has been ramped up by 11% to 500Nm. The power increase was achieved through modifications to the cylinder block, pistons, turbo design and cooling system.

Inside, the touchscreen has been upgraded to an 8-inch display and the audio system now includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The Multi-information Display has been revised with new information screens including a digital speedometer display.

All 2020 Hilux variants continue to come with the Toyota Safety Sense package. The standard safety package includes a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Yaw Assist and Road Sign Assist.

With 18 different Hilux variants in the 2020 line-up, there is a model to suit every customer need. The 18 models sit within four specification levels - WorkMate, SR, SR5 and top of the range SR5 Cruiser.

The Toyota Drive-away pricing includes all on road costs; WOF, registration, 1000kms of RUC, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and three years or 100,000 kms warranty.

The 2020 Toyota Hilux variants are priced at:

2WD 2.7P WorkMate Single Cab Chassis AT $28,990

2WD 2.7P WorkMate Double Cab Ute AT $29,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Extra Cab Ute AT $39,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Double Cab Ute MT $39,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR Double Cab Ute AT $41,490

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Double Cab Ute MT $40,990

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Double Cab Ute AT $44,490

2WD 2.8TD PreRunner SR5 Cruiser Double Cab Ute AT $47,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Single Cab Chassis AT $44,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Extra Cab Chassis MT $44,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Extra Cab Chassis AT $46,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Chassis MT $45,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Chassis AT $48,490

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab UteMT $47,990

4WD 2.8TD SR Double Cab Ute AT $49,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Double Cab Ute MT $51,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Double Cab Ute AT $53,990

4WD 2.8TD SR5 Cruiser Double Cab Ute AT $58,990