Foxton Pools season opens with $1 fitness classes - council

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 15:49

Foxton Heated Pools opens for the extended summer season on Tuesday 1 September, and Aquatics Horowhenua is offering $1 fitness classes to celebrate. The discount applies to all Aquatics Horowhenua land-based and water-based fitness classes from Monday 7 September to Friday 11 September, and includes classes at Levin Aquatic Centre as well as Foxton Heated Pools. Aquatics Horowhenua Programmes and Events Supervisor Megan Ford said the $1 fitness classes are a great opportunity to try something new.

"We have a wide variety of fitness classes for people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels, so there’s something for everyone. Why not bring a group of friends together and try out a new class together?"

Aquatics Horowhenua water-based fitness classes normally cost $5 per class, and land-based fitness classes normally cost $7. MoveWell, a land-based class for older people, normally costs $2 per class.

Most classes don’t require booking. However, Yogilates and AquaRehab have limited spaces, so contact Aquatics Horowhenua on 06 368 0070 or call into the Levin Aquatic Centre to book these classes. For more information about classes and timetables, visit the Fitness Classes page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website, aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz.