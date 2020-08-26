Update: Fire on Abel Smith Street - NZ Police

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 15:56

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ investigators at the site of the fire on Abel Smith Street, Wellington have determined the building is currently too unsafe to enter.

As such, the building will need to be demolished before any further investigation can take place.

Police will be in touch with the building's owners to discuss next steps.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire, including whether there may have been anyone in the building.