School digital practice exams start on Monday - NZQA

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 16:40

Over the next month schools and students from around the country will use NZQA’s digital exam platform to sit some of their practice exams.

In a joined-up effort, the exams have been prepared by subject associations, delivered by NZQA and will be administered, supervised and marked by up to 100 schools, who have opted-in to do their practice exams this way.

Students from these schools will be able to access the practice exams from a tile saying "Access your digital practice exam" on the NZQA home page.

Schools that opted in will be able to offer digital exams for English, Agricultural and Horticultural Science, Classical Studies and the reading standard for Te Reo MÄori at all NCEA levels from 31 August to 28 September.

Providing the opportunity for schools to offer practice exams online is another way NZQA can support the continuing growth of online assessment. Schools have said the impacts of COVID-19 make it especially useful to have some of their practice exams on the same platform as end of year NCEA exams. If conducted under exam conditions the results could be used for derived or unexpected event grades, if needed.

Starting 16 November, NZQA will offer 58 digital NCEA exams across 21 subjects at all levels. Schools who want to enter students for digital NCEA exams should do so before entries close on 9 September.