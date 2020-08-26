Delays are likely following serious crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle collision near Okere Falls, State Highway 33.
Police were alerted to the crash at about 3:33, the scene is just before the turn off into Okere Falls.
Initial indications suggest one person is injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, delays are likely.
