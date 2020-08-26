Diversions will be in place following Katikati crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Main Road, Katikati.
Police were notified at 4:07pm of the crash, a powerpole is on the road following the crash.
Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.
