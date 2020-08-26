Councillor to be censured following Code of Conduct breach - Taupo Council

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 19:25

TaupÅ District Councillor John Boddy is to be officially censured over his use of a racist expression during a council meeting in June.

It was one of two decisions made by a Code of Conduct committee who met today to consider the complaints received in response to the comment being made.

The committee, made up of Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin, and independent Audit and Risk Committee members Anthony Byett and Danny Loughlin, have also agreed to accept his offer to make a formal apology.

Chair Anthony Byett said both parties had accepted there had been a breach of the council’s Code of Conduct and that it was not a premeditated comment. However, the Code of Conduct was a mechanism for setting the standard of behaviour for council members and any breach was required to be taken seriously, he said