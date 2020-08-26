Closures are in place following a serious crash in Hamilton - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services were called to a report of a crash on Willoughby Street, in Whitiora, Hamilton about 6:40pm.
A car has hit a pedestrian, who has been seriously injured.
Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice