Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 21:56

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Levels 2 and 3 Lotto counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.