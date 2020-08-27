New District Licencing Committed appointed - council

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 12:43

Five members have been appointed to the new Kaipara District Licencing Committee to review alcohol licence applications for the next five years. The Committee has increased in number from three, in the previous term, to five members to avoid any issues of availability and ensure a quorum of three will be available for any hearing.

Elected members approved the appointments last month following recommendations by a Selection Panel. Eight applications were received after positions were advertised and six of these were shortlisted, with one later withdrawing. Those on the shortlist were interviewed and recommendations presented to Elected Members. The process and suitability criteria for selecting the panel is set out by legislation.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith complimented the Selection Panel on the diversity of the panel.

"The panel brings a broad range of experience and perspectives to the discussion that will result in robust decisions, and better outcomes for Kaipara" says Mayor Smith.

Mark Farnsworth has been appointed as Chair of the Committee and adds his experience as returning Hearings Commissioner, Justice of the Peace and former Northland Regional Council Chair.

Another returning member of the Committee, Gordon Lambeth, is a former Policeman and owns a Northland architectural firm. Grace Le Gros is new to the Committee with a background in Public Health promotions, Maori health, Treaty negotiations and iwi relationships.

New member, Amy Munn, brings experience in the event and hospitality sector.

Murray Clearwater has extensive experience in the alcohol licensing sector as a former Police Officer, Chair/Commissioner of the Whangarei, Tauranga and Taupo’s Licencing Committees and member on the Thames-Coromandel, Queenstown Lakes, Western Bay of Plenty and Waikato Committees. He provides an independent, out-of-district perspective, if matters become complex.

The Committee members took up their new roles on 29 July, when they were approved by Council.