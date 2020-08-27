Dog control policy and bylaw review unleashed - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 12:46

Marlborough District Council’s Environment Committee today approved a review of the region’s Dog Control Policy and Bylaw.

Councillors also approved the appointment of a Sub-Committee that will hear submissions on the review. The four councillors that make up the Sub-Committee are Jamie Arbuckle (Chair), Barbara Faulls, Thelma Sowman and Nadine Taylor.

Councillor Arbuckle says the review proposes some changes of public interest.

"The new draft bylaw proposes allowing dogs into Blenheim’s CBD if they are on a leash and under control; increases the restricted area around playgrounds for dogs from three to 10 metres, and prohibits dogs from Blenheim’s Pollard Park and Ward Beach."

"We want to ensure that our bylaw is up to date and fit for purpose. The Council recognises the positive role that dogs play in the lives of their owners and the community, but we need input from dog owners and the general public," Clr Arbuckle said.

The public consultation period will begin on Friday 18 September and will run for six weeks, before closing at 5.00 pm on Monday 9 November. Hearings are scheduled to take place in early December where members of the public will have the opportunity to speak to their submission.

The Sub-Committee will then review all submissions and make their final assessment before presenting the proposed policy and bylaw amendments to the Environment Committee. Once adopted by the Environment Committee, the policy and bylaw will be presented to the full Council for final adoption early next year.

All dog owners will receive a letter advising them of the policy and bylaw review and how to make a submission should they wish to.

Council is required to review the policy and bylaw every 10 years. The last review was completed in 2012.

Today’s decision is subject to ratification by the full Council on Thursday 17 September.