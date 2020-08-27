'Funding round perfectly timed for Covid-hit community groups'

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 13:20

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to apply for funding from the Hutt Mana Charitable Trust when grant applications open on Tuesday 1 September.

Normally held in August, this year’s second grants round has been postponed to allow more time for community groups to consider their applications.

Nick Leggett, Chair of the Trust says 2020 has been a real challenge for many in the community and, by default, the organisations working with those in our communities.

"We take our hats off to all of those doing the hard mahi in the community and we have responded to that by making some changes to our next funding round," says Mr Leggett.

"This time around we’ll be focusing on applications for funding up to $3,000, which means there will be more to go round."

The changes also include a move to online applications and providing a one-off exemption for groups that have already received funding from the Trust this year allowing them to reapply again.

"We’re really looking forward to hearing from all sorts of groups - anyone needing a bit of a financial leg up.

"In the past we’ve supported a diverse range of initiatives funding everything from wet suits, to a fridge for the Stokes Valley Foodbank, to camping equipment for scout groups to kiwi avoidance training programmes for dogs, to sunshades for tamariki and sports uniforms for schools."

Applications are welcomed from charitable, philanthropic, amateur sport, cultural or community organisations (in the Wellington north, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt and Porirua communities) that need a funding boost, says Mr Leggett.

The online application form is available from Tuesday 1 September at www.hmct.org.nz