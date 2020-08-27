Funding open to support future farmers - Presbyterian Support Central

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 14:43

Applications are now open for a fund supporting students who want to pursue a career in farming or agriculture.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust, administered by Presbyterian Support Central, provides funds to students wishing to study any form of farming, such as agriculture, horticulture, orcharding and animal husbandry.

In 2019 a total of $138,700 in Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust grants were approved and distributed to more than 50 recipients.

Trust secretary Jackie Wierenga says support can be provided from the Trust for tuition fees or study-related travel and accommodation expenses for students living or studying in the PSC area, including: Wellington, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki.

For 18-year-old Niamh Barnett, the scholarship has given her financial support to pursue a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University.

Growing up on a beef and sheep farm in Akitio, about an hour south of Dannevirke, Niamh is no stranger to the industry.

"I am passionate about the agricultural industry and am eager to learn more about it," she says.

"I am grateful for the Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust scholarship as it has helped me cover my accommodation fees in my first year - this otherwise could have been a very stressful process."

Jackie says while Niamh lives slightly out of the scholarship boundaries, consideration can be given to applicants in other areas after funds have been allocated to recipients within the region.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust was started in 1957 by Ann Sinclair, who set up her South Wairarapa family farm as a training ground for future New Zealand farmers.

As well as supporting farming students, the Trust also provides funds for people and organisations who want to establish or conduct Christian camps and supports non-churched youth to attend Christian camps.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust is taking applications until 31 October. Visit www.psc.org.nz/ann-sinclair for more information or to apply.