Mayor praises courage of Christchurch Muslim community

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 15:04

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is praising the courage of the mosque attack victims who addressed the High Court this week at the sentencing of the man responsible for the mass shootings.

"Since the atrocious act of terror unfolded in our city on 15 March 2019 our Muslim community has taught us much about peace, love, compassion and forgiveness. They gave us another lesson in that this week as they came face-to-face with the terrorist.

"They showed enormous courage and delivered their incredibly moving testimony with dignity and grace,’’ Mayor Dalziel says.

"I think it is very fitting that the man who perpetrated the worst crime in New Zealand’s history should get the harshest sentence in New Zealand’s history. Hopefully his sentencing today will help people to move on.

"The mosque attacks were a hate-filled act designed to divide us but, as it was stated in court this week, they have done the opposite. They have brought us closer together.

"Our challenge now is to make sure that sense of unity and togetherness continues. We need to continue to demonstrate to the world that there is no place for hate in our city or anywhere else,’’ Mayor Dalziel says.