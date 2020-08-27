20,000 NZ kids more financially literate - MoneyTime

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 15:59

Concern about the lack of education about money that children receive at school prompted a Christchurch businessman to launch an online financial literacy programme.

Now two years old, the programme has just enrolled its 20,000th student and is being used in over 500 primary schools throughout New Zealand.

MoneyTime co-founder Neil Edmond, a former marketing consultant, says he was dismayed at the lack of financial education his own children were receiving in school. "Money is such an important part of everyone’s lives yet there did not seem to be a concerted approach to teaching about it. When talking to teachers, I discovered that most are constrained by their own lack of financial education and feel they don’t have sufficient knowledge or resources to teach it effectively. So, I decided to create a financial literacy programme that didn’t rely on teachers having the knowledge or confidence to teach it.

"I come from a line of teachers and have always enjoyed the challenge of explaining concepts to people in a way they can understand and relate to. The challenge was to put myself in a 12-year-old’s shoes and make sure the content was stimulating, enjoyable and age appropriate.

"To enhance this I gamified the programme because it’s a fantastic way to keep kids engaged and motivated."

Edmond spent six months researching and writing the content, then another half year testing it with students in five Christchurch schools. Once satisfied with the fit, Alex Lam, a co-founder, had his team put the programme into code to create the final product.

Edmond is delighted at the uptake from schools.

"It’s great that so many New Zealand primary schools have decided to make learning about money management a priority for their students. Learning the fundamentals of personal finance at an early age sets children up with knowledge and confidence about how to manage their money as they get older. Good habits learned now will enable them to prosper financially as they grow into adults."

Designed for students in years 7 and 8, the programme incorporates self-taught lessons and automatically marked quizzes, covering the full spectrum of financial literacy from earning and budgeting to borrowing and investing. They are rewarded with money for each correct answer to spend on avatars and investments within the program, which builds confidence in making their own ‘real world’ financial decisions.

Free to schools, the MoneyTime’s primary sponsor is Milford Asset Management.