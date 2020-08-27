Welcoming our new West-Ward Councillor, Mary Holloway - council

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 16:31

It was the first day in Chambers today for the new West-Ward Councillor, Mary Holloway. Born and raised in North Canterbury, Cr Holloway is proud of her roots, and feels humbled to be representing the Hurunui District.

"I’m really grateful, thank you for having me here," she said in her opening speech to her fellow Councillors.

Originally from Fernside, Cr Holloway has been a Hanmer Springs resident for 15 years, and until very recently was Chairperson of the Hanmer Springs Community Board.

Moving to Hanmer Springs has resulted in the very popular and much adored Powerhouse Café, and the alpine village life is about the space, people, and closeness to nature that Cr Holloway likes best. When Cr Holloway is not busy at Powerhouse Café, or sitting on Councils or Committees, she’s out on her horse Bailey riding the trails. "Holidays are about getting away from food, so I grab a bag of rice, a bottle of whisky, and I head for the hills!"

Having accessible trails for everyone is Cr Holloway’s passion, as is preserving the best of the pastoral droving farming trails, so they’re not lost forever. Her ultimate goal is for people to be able to ride the length of the South Island on public conservation land.

"I love being in the mountains and very much appreciate their history, especially the conversion the pioneering pastoral community made to the development of New Zealand."

Cr Holloway is a founding member of Hanmer Springs Horse Riders, a group established to originally set up horse riding trails in the Hanmer Springs area. Out of that grew the Hanmer Springs Track Network Group for horse riders, walkers and mountain bikers alike.

"We have an amazing network of trails, which everyone can use." She is also a member of the Hurunui Trails Trust and the Horse Trails South Trust.

"It’s important for people to be able to easily engage with nature, which is so much part of our wellness and wellbeing."