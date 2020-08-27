Chief Executive responds to Independent Organisational Review findings - council

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 16:43

KÄpiti Coast District Council Chief Executive, Wayne Maxwell, has today outlined the organisation’s formal response to the Independent Organisational Review report commissioned by the Mayor and Councillors in June 2019.

The report prepared and delivered in June this year by independent consultants MartinJenkins contains 29 specific recommendations for strengthening relationships and optimising the Council’s performance.

In presenting the organisation’s proposed programme of actions to respond to the review’s findings Mr Maxwell acknowledged that MartinJenkins had delivered a balanced, constructive and future-focussed report.

"Many of the recommendations in the report reinforce findings that staff, working with my senior leadership team, have already identified and in many cases work is already underway to respond to these findings. For example, work is underway to explore how we can increase community engagement and participation in the work of Council and improve information flows to support robust decision-making. For other recommendations, new actions are planned or proposed.

"In a COVID-19 environment we need to be careful about what additional commitments we make in the absence of having the time to adequately scope programmes of work.

"Change needs to be done well which is why we’ve grouped and prioritised actions based on what can be achieved within limited resources and what will need to be considered as part of the Council’s 2021-2041 Long Term Plan discussions," said Mr Maxwell.

"We remain 100 per cent committed to acting on the findings of the MartinJenkins report and look forward to working with our Elected Representatives and our iwi partners to strengthen relationships, build our organisational capacity and capability and optimise the way we do things for the benefit of our Council and everyone in our community."