DCC lodges Smooth Hill consent application

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 17:02

The Dunedin City Council has today lodged its resource consent application with the Otago Regional Council to operate a landfill at Smooth Hill.

The DCC is applying to the ORC for several resource consents, including discharges to air, water and land. All the information, including supporting reports, is being made public on the DCC website.

Determining affected parties and the notification status will be undertaken by the ORC as part of the consent process in accordance with the Resource Management Act.

DCC Acting Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, "It’s important the community knows we are now in a statutory process. This means there are rules around what we can say and do.

"We know some residents have concerns about the Smooth Hill site becoming a future landfill. Our application includes robust reports from independent experts who have considered all these issues and we believe have covered off the key concerns."

The Smooth Hill site, south of the city, was one of more than 30 sites investigated in the early 1990s as potential locations for a new landfill. Smooth Hill was chosen from that list and, following public consultation, was designated as a landfill in 1995.

With the Green Island Landfill coming to the end of its life, detailed investigations have been carried out over the past two years to assess whether the Smooth Hill site is still an appropriate site for a modern landfill. That work has concluded Smooth Hill is still suitable and on that basis a resource consent application has been lodged with the ORC.

While Dunedin aims to be a zero waste city, and the DCC actively encourages waste reduction and recycling, realistically the city will still need a way to dispose of some waste for many years to come.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/smoothhillconsentapplication to read the consent application and associated documents.