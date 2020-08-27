New artist-run contemporary gallery to open

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 17:07

The New Plymouth based artist Rohan Wealleans is delighted to announce he is opening an art gallery called "Contemporary Art Space" or The CAS Gallery.

The CAS Gallery is upstairs in the heritage building at 74 Powderham Street in central New Plymouth. Full of original features the 1934 building was designed by the prominent local architect Thomas Herbert Bates and includes a large hall which houses Wealleans’ massive art studio, and above, an art deco office space which will house The CAS Gallery. The building is well known as the New Plymouth home of the YMCA which occupied the site for over 75 years.

The CAS Gallery will be run and managed by Wealleans who intends the gallery to showcase national and international contemporary fine art. Shows will change every 4 to 5 weeks.

CAS GALLEY OPENING SHOW: And The Pergola is Done

Dates: Sunday 27 September - Saturday 24 October 2020

Artists: Tia Ranginui, Kirk Nicholls, Rohan Wealleans, Seung Yul Oh, Peter Madden, Brett Graham, David Le Fleming, Sam Dollimore

The opening exhibition is a group show called "And The Pergola is Done" and will showcase contemporary NZ artists including Tia Ranginui, Kirk Nicholls, Seung Yul Oh, Peter Madden, Brett Graham, David Le Fleming, Sam Dollimore and Wealleans’s sculptural paint works.

"I love Kirks work, he demonstrates so much classical skill and I think he is very clever. I met Tia in Whanganui and was instantly drawn to her work. I have known and worked with Peter, Brett and Seung for years and have watched their careers with great interest.

I feel that Taranaki does not have a space where artists can present solo shows. I really enjoy seeing artists plan and present a cohesive series of works. A lot of love, sweat and tears goes into producing these works. And I want to provide another platform and audience to see it" says Wealleans.

"Lots of people ask why I would want to open a gallery when I am a full time practising artist. It’s pretty simple, I love art and love seeing artists’ solo shows. Keeping up to date and following what artists do from year to year is a buzz. I miss that not living in a bigger city now. Also having a reason to bring Artists to Taradise will be great fun"

Wealleans says he will draw on his extensive network of friends and art world associates to source the most innovative and exciting art. Wealleans is known for his propensity to take things to extremes in his practice and his fearlessness in regards to his own art will extend to choosing who he exhibits. "I am interested in artists who work tirelessly for years chipping away at problems. Always pushing forward and refining their craft"

The gallery will be open from 11- 3pm Fridays and Saturdays and by arrangement at other times. As Wealleans will most often be in his studio downstairs gaining entry shouldn’t be a problem. Just ring the old coat check bell by the front door. Asked if the gallery will impinge on his time in his own studio Wealleans says "yes I do hope so"