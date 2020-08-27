Fund fast tracks pathways to home ownership - Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 18:29

The supply of much needed homes in Flaxmere’s WaingÄkau Village is about to accelarate after Provincial Growth Fund support was announced last week.

"This allows us to bring forward the development of roads and infrastructure to the village enabling up to 50 whÄnau to realise their aspirations of homeownership sooner," said Mike Paku, director of WaingÄkau Housing Development.

"It is fantastic news that $16 million has been released to fund infrastructure across Hawke’s Bay through a number of organisations.

"The $2.5m allocated to fund infrastructure for WaingÄkau will mean work can get underway to build roads and get services to each lot, so building of homes can proceed quickly," said Paku.

WaingÄkau Housing Development Ltd has consulted with mana whenua and kahui kaumatua who have proposed street names that are associated with PÄharakeke. Consultation with mana whenua will continue throughout the project with the proposed names going to council for approval.

"The interagency approach, with a common goal of supplying homes and improving housing affordability for whÄnau, will see the realisation of this development," said George Reedy, CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and director of WaingÄkau.

"The success in securing this funding is the result of collaboration with all organisations involved, including Te Puni KÅkiri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, MBIE and Hastings District Council."

Council sold the land to WaingÄkau Housing Development and recently approved building consents for 54 houses, which will see many whÄnau in their own homes upon completion.