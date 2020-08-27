Arrest after Taupo serious assault - NZ Police

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 18:35

Police have today arrested a man in relation to a serious assault in Taupo early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a Kahurangi Drive property around 2am.

Upon arrival a man in his 20s was located with a critical wound to his abdomen and was transported to hospital where he remains is a stable but critical condition.

In relation to the incident, a 22-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.