State Highway 2 is closed following a serious crash in Upper Hutt

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 22:16

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Moonshine Valley, Upper Hutt.

Police received a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike near the intersection of Moonshine Hill Road at about 8:30pm.

Initial indications are the motorcyclist is seriously injured.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.