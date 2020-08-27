Police seeking information following Alexandra firearms incident

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 23:20

Police are urgently seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed an incident in Alexandra today.

Shortly before 5pm a firearm was repeatedly presented from a vehicle at a person in the Killarney Street/Kenmare Street area.

Both a man and a woman were in the vehicle.

Those involved were known to each other and it is believed there's no risk to the wider public.

Anyone who has seen a 1996 white GMC Sierra ute, registration JDM303, since the incident occurred is encouraged to contact Police on 111 immediately, quoting event number P043448158.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident earlier today.