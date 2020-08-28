The rules are changing: have your say - Porirua Council

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 10:52

Porirua City’s Proposed District Plan will set new rules for how land can be used in the city, and residents are encouraged to have their say.

Consultation is now open on the Proposed District Plan, which was publicly notified on 28 August.

The District Plan is the rulebook for how land can be used, applies to every property in the city and provides the blueprint for how Porirua will grow. It also sets out how we will look after the things in our city that we value.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker encourages residents to take this opportunity to help shape the city’s future.

"The Proposed District Plan contains rules that apply to every single property in Porirua," she says.

"It introduces new zones and covers all sorts of things, from the maximum height of buildings to protecting notable trees. It sets rules for what you can do with your land, and what can happen in your neighbourhood.

"The plan is about balance - enabling growth and land use while protecting the things we hold dear and that are special about Porirua."

There are lots of ways to view the Proposed District Plan and as it is a complex document, Council planners are available to talk through it with people to help them understand how it may impact their property.

There is also an independent ‘Friend of the Submitter’ service available if anyone would like a hand with making a submission.

Residents have had input during the plan development process through the Make your Mark Campaign and consultation on the draft plan. That feedback has helped shape the Proposed District Plan which is now open for formal submissions.

How to view the Proposed District Plan

The Proposed District Plan is available online in an e-Plan digital format at the following address: www.poriruacity.govt.nz/proposeddistrictplan

Here you can read the Proposed District Plan, view the planning maps, do a property search and print hard copies (note: The e-plan works best in Google Chrome).

It can also be inspected at:

- Porirua City Council, Administration Building, Cobham Court, Porirua

- All Porirua libraries

How to make a submission

You can do this in any of these ways:

- e-Plan portal: www.poriruacity.govt.nz/proposeddistrictplan

- Email: dpreview@pcc.govt.nz

- Post: Proposed District Plan, Environment and City Planning, Porirua City Council, PO Box 50-218, Porirua

- Delivery: Ground Floor, Council Administration Building, Cobham Court, Porirua City, marked "Attention: Proposed District Plan, Environment and City Planning".

Submissions close on 20 November 2020. For more information or to speak to one of the friendly planning team visit www.poriruacity.govt.nz, email dpreview@pcc.govt.nz or phone 04 237-5089.