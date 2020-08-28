ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Consumers’ bubble popped

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 11:02

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell 4 points in August. It is sitting around 2009 levels, which was not a great year for consumers or retailers.

"Reality bites. We’re battling COVID-19 once more, and the Auckland hospitality and retail sectors are the cannon fodder. Job insecurity will have increased for many as a result of the second lockdown," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

"But even once that is dealt with, huge uncertainty about the future remains, with the income hit from the loss of international tourists still largely to come."

Turning to the detail:

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation eased 1 point to +1. The wage subsidy scheme and lower interest rates will have certainly helped, but this is nonetheless consistent with cautious spending.

- A net 27% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, down another 4 points.

- A net 3% think it is a bad time to buy a major household item, down 3 points, consistent with our view that the vigorous post-lockdown bounce in retail spending has probably largely done its dash.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook fell 7 points and remains very low at -41%. The five-year outlook fell 5 points to +17%.

- Despite the gloom, house price inflation expectations lifted 0.8%pts to 2.8%, led by the North Island.

- General inflation expectations eased from 3.3% to 3.2%.

"Willingness to buy a major household item is the best spending indicator in the survey. It is stuck at the levels prevailing in the last recession. That, plus the return of COVID, cements our view that the post-lockdown bounce in spending was only ever going to be temporary.

"New Zealand’s income is falling, so spending growth should fall too, albeit buffered by fiscal policy.

"New Zealand remains in an enviable position compared to global peers, but reality is biting. We’re poorer for a while, and need to consume a bit less. The Government’s job is to make sure that the blow doesn’t fall too unevenly. That’s made more challenging by the fact that record-low (and falling) interest rates are boosting the housing market. Asset price inflation is good for some, but it’s not typically going to be the people who are bearing the brunt of this economic shock."