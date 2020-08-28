Selwyn District Council to proceed in first stage of water reform process

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 11:50

Selwyn District Council has agreed to work with the government and other councils on the first stage of the government’s Water Services Reform Programme.

The Council this week voted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and share information with the government and other councils to discuss options for forming new bodies to manage drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

The Council will receive an initial $5.33 million of funding for water infrastructure projects and a further $5.33 million, provided two-thirds of councils in Canterbury sign the MOU.

This funding is available to launch important water projects earlier than their original start date and to help support COVID-19 recovery. A delivery plan outlining proposed projects to fund will be presented to the Council and then to government by late September, in order to secure the funding.

Mayor Sam Broughton says it is important for the district to be part of the ongoing discussions around the significant potential changes to our water services.

"The proposed reforms would be a fundamental change in the way that water is looked after and delivered to people in Selwyn and across New Zealand," he says. "Signing the MOU gives us a stake in the process and means that we can advocate for Selwyn and work with other councils and government ensure any changes continue to deliver affordable, high-quality, safe and environmentally friendly services.

"Signing the MOU is a win-win for the district, allowing access to valuable funding for future projects, without requiring the Council to commit to any future plans.

"Importantly, this does not oblige us to continue with the reforms programme if we are not confident that proposed changes will deliver what our people need. However, it does offer meaningful funding that would allow us to continue to develop Selwyn’s water infrastructure which is already some of the newest and best quality in New Zealand."