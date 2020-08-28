Auckland councillors approve water agreement with key Waikato stakeholders

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 15:25

Auckland Council’s Governing Body yesterday approved the signing of a relationship agreement between the council, Watercare, Waikato Regional Council, Waikato-Tainui and the Waikato River Authority that will help enable Auckland to increase its water take from the Waikato River and alleviate the region’s water supply issues.

He Paiheretanga o NgÄ Wai o Waikato establishes a working relationship between all parties with the aim of ensuring that the Auckland and Waikato regions have enough water to support their communities while maintaining the health and wellbeing of the Waikato Awa.

The approval delegates power to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chief Executive to finalise and enter into the agreement on behalf of Auckland Council. The other parties will also need to formally approve the agreement prior to an official signing.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said councillors were unanimous in their approval of the agreement.

"This reflects the strong desire around the council table for Auckland to work more closely with its partners in the Waikato, not only to help secure the additional water supply our city needs, but to deepen our cooperation in protecting the health of the awa," he said.

"In signing this agreement, the Council Group, through Watercare, commits to funding ongoing conservation and restoration projects to protect the awa.

"This agreement represents a strong commitment from all parties to work together for the benefit of the Waikato River and the communities that it supports and sustains in the Waikato region and in Auckland.

"I acknowledge Waikato-Tainui, the Waikato River Authority, and Waikato Regional Council for their cooperation and the constructive approach they have taken in working with Auckland Council and Watercare to help alleviate Auckland’s water supply issues," the mayor said.

Environment and Climate Change Committee Chair Councillor Richard Hills said, "Auckland’s water supply will be increasingly affected by climate change, so it’s important that we increase resilience now while ensuring that the health of the Waikato Awa is protected."

Linda Cooper, the liaison councillor for Watercare, said, "This agreement will make the seeking of any future consents relating to the Waikato River more consultative and will promote greater consensus among affected parties."