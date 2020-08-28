Gisborne District Council launches "Our Tairawhiti" consultation on future direction

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 16:10

Next week Council will launch a series of public consultations under the banner of "Our TairÄwhiti", as it launches early engagement on its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

"The Long Term Plan is a crucial piece of work that helps guide our decision making and set our direction over 10 years," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"We review it every three years, and we’re starting that process now."

With TairÄwhiti still at Alert Level 2, Council is offering a reduced number of public consultations and drop-in sessions following Level 2 guidelines, with online and paper engagements as well.

"This is our pre-consultation period and we want to assure our communities that we will have face-to-face meetings during the formal consultation period next year," Mayor Stoltz said.

"We know our community values catching up face to face and that will continue."

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said you can access "Our TairÄwhiti" through Council’s website. It offers a way for people to express their views on some key topics to Council.

"Our TairÄwhiti" will run over September, and will include simple surveys and an ideas wall," Ms Thatcher Swann said.

Council will also run several online hui, where members of the public can log on at given times and listen to specialists discuss issues such as waste water and drainage, and potential solutions. Those sessions will be recorded and available on the GDC website.

"We’re well aware that not everybody in TairÄwhiti has computer access, so we will also offer hard copy information and surveys throughout Gisborne and the East Coast, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to have their say," Ms Thatcher Swann said.

Go to www.gdc.govt.nz/our-tairawhiti