'VIVA Volume One magazine is on sale Monday, NZME confirms second edition'

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 16:10

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s highly anticipated Viva Volume One glossy magazine is off the printing press and on the way to magazines shelves around New Zealand.

Filling a gap in the New Zealand magazine market, Viva Volume One delivers readers a high quality, glossy lifestyle magazine and will be on sale from Monday (31 August).

Due to overwhelming interest from commercial partners in Viva Volume One, a second edition is already being developed.

"We are beyond thrilled with the support Viva Volume One has received both from our commercial partners and from the New Zealanders who’ve shared their stories with us and feature in our first edition. Viva Volume One wouldn’t have been possible without their amazing support," said Viva Editor in Chief, Amanda Linnell.

"This magazine thrums with energy - from the design, bold and bright, to the evocative fashion and the incredible people whose stories weave through the pages and resonate with a fresh honesty. These are powerful and thought-provoking stories," said Linnell.

VIVA Volume One is overflowing with shared stories and gorgeous features from around New Zealand.

Emma Espiner writes about Identity in 2020, Julie Hill meets the next generation of young poets, and DJ Soraya LaPread leads a story on what it means to be young, black and creative in New Zealand.

"At Viva we challenge ourselves on a daily basis to not only report on trends, but to lead the cultural conversation. In a year infused with as much turmoil as 2020, VIVA Volume 1 explores identity and the societal shifts we are all facing right now," said Linnell.

The fashion is an extension of Viva's weekly respected coverage - helpful, informative and with a sharp focus on supporting local.

The magazine also explores the anthropological aspect of what we wear, talks to chef Peter Gordon about his return to NZ and our changing food scene.

Viva Volume One also features New Zealand’s top winemakers, recipes and places to explore.

Viva is well-established and popular magazine brand both as a publication circulated with the New Zealand Herald and as an online platform with a monthly digital audience of over 100,000 Kiwis-.

"VIVA - Volume One is an exciting new extension for an established, dynamic and award-

winning business model. We deliver inspiring and useful content to our highly engaged weekly audience with our Wednesday magazine delivered with the New Zealand Herald, as well as daily through our website, email subscription service and social media. It’s a model that no other lifestyle media brand can offer," said Linnell.

General Manager Integration, at NZME Margaret Hawker said, "We now have a formidable multi-platform brand in Viva, delivering editorial excellence as the tastemaker and champion of culture and community. We have a seasonal, weekly and daily proposition for this well-

loved brand, and we anticipate growing the audience for each platform even further."

Viva Volume One is supported by a full New Zealand Media and Entertainment integrated marketing campaign across print, radio and digital platforms. A short highlights video of Viva Volume One can be viewed here Viva Volume One.

Advertising is now being booked for the next glossy edition of Viva.