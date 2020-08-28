Face coverings required on GizzyBus service - GDC

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 17:59

Passengers on the GizzyBus service will be required to wear face coverings from Monday August 31.

The Government has made face coverings mandatory on public transport to reduce the risk of people spreading Covid-19. There are some exceptions - children under-12 and those on school buses are not required to wear coverings.

Exemptions will also be made for people with a disability or condition that makes wearing a face coverings unsuitable.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has said an educational approach would be taken in early days but those who refuse could be punished with a $300 infringement notice or a fine of up to $1000 imposed by the courts.

The GizzyBus service continues to operate at normal levels during Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Council is encouraging social distancing of one metre and for passengers to use a manual track and trace register on the bus. QR codes are available for passengers with smart phones.