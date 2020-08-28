Te Puwaha: Whanganui's port revitalisation project

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 19:50

Whanganui’s port revitalisation project, called Te PÅ«waha (the outlet or river mouth), will be the first true community-led exercise for management of a project under the new legal status of the Whanganui River as Te Awa Tupua.

Te PÅ«waha is a collaborative effort involving Whanganui Iwi and four other groups invested in the project: Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Gerard Albert, Chair of NgÄ TÄngata Tiaki o Whanganui says, "Te PÅ«waha Project provides a unique opportunity to ensure the design of the project is completed in accordance with Tupua te Kawa, the innate values of Te Awa Tupua enshrined in law. Under a Te Awa Tupua model, there are greater opportunities for community engagement over the proposed work than ever before. The emphasis for community engagement is all at the front end of the process rather than at the back end in a resource consent-led model."

The project, which aims to secure the Whanganui port as a community asset for the next 50 years and beyond, is at its initial phases working through a review of design parameters. The hapÅ« are working with Te PÅ«waha and the Councils, and community input will soon follow, focusing on Castlecliff, but including port users in general, prior to lodging resourcing consents.

In line with the community focus, two additional appointments have been made to the Te PÅ«waha Governance Board to reflect community interests. These appointments are Jock Lee of Castlecliff and Kahureremoa Aki of Whanganui, who are both passionate about upholding hapÅ«, iwi and community values through Tupua te Kawa.

Jock Lee says, "The project approach aims to include community as we work collectively with the awa as our focus, improving our collective wellbeing, and enhancing economic and recreational opportunities for our people."

In July 2020 the Regional Economic Development Minister Hon Shane Jones announced a $26.75 million Provincial Growth Fund investment for the port, which forms part of a total $50 million investment across the four partners. Port infrastructure improvements are now underway.

Rosemary Fletcher, Whanganui District Council Project Manager says, "To mitigate potential impact on heritage values, wherever possible, historic materials from structures within the port precinct will be repurposed or restored."

She says the Council is currently engaged in repairing and rebuilding the historic wharves at the port and there is significant community interest in some of the older buildings located in the area.

"There are currently no plans to remove the Victory Shed," she says, "But the adjacent warehouse known as the ‘Red Shed’ will have to be deconstructed."

The Red Shed is likely to have been constructed in the 1910’s and has always been associated with storage, railway activity and industry at the port.

Rosemary Fletcher says, "We have investigated upgrading this building, but the prohibitive cost involved in making it functional and compliant has ruled out that option.

"The riverside edge of this building is supported by the wharf seawall, which is in poor condition and nearing the end of its useful life due to time-related decay of the timbers. The original timber floor has been removed which significantly reduces the strength of the walls."

She says deconstruction of the Red Shed will enable construction of a new marine precinct, as envisaged for the Te PÅ«waha port revitalisation.

"Any materials able to be recovered will be stored at the port with the intention of incorporating them into future elements of the port revitalisation.

"This work process is to be undertaken with great care. There will be documentation of the structure in situ and we will be seeking input from relevant stakeholders."

Enquiries about Te PÅ«waha can be e-mailed to portproject@whanganui.govt.nz