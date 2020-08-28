Appeal for information following crash in Southland

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 21:11

Police are appealing for information in relation to an earlier crash on Athol-Five Rivers Highway near the Jollies Pass in Athol, Southland today.

The single-vehicle crash involving a SUV was reported around 4.40pm.

Before the crash, a grey sedan believed to have been travelling southbound along State Highway 6 crossed the centre line causing the other vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collison.

The driver of the grey sedan is believed to be a male and the vehicle was last seen heading southbound towards Lumsden.

The driver of the SUV veered off the road and collided with a large road sign.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the crash as they may have information or even dash cam footage.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the grey sedan driving in this area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 quoting job number P043460221.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.