Fatal crash in Kaitaia

Saturday, 29 August, 2020 - 07:36

Police can confirm a woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Pukepoto Road in Kaitaia.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just before 3am.

The woman died at the scene.

Two other people received moderate injuries and have been treated at Kaitaia Hospital.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place at Kaitaia-Awaroa Road/Okahu Road and Okahu Road/Pukepoto Road.