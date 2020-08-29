Diversions in place following South Taranaki crash

|
Diversions are in place following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 45 and Batten Road in Okaiawa.
Emergency services were called to the crash at about 9pm last night.
Diversions are in place between Scott Road and Ahipaipa Road, Hawera.
A scene examination is expected to take place this morning.
The single-occupant was taken to Whanganui Hospital for treatment.
