Fatal crash on Shenandoah Highway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on the Shenandoah Highway overnight.
Police were notified of the crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at 1:27 this morning.
The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice