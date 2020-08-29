Appeal for information following crash on Shenandoah Highway

Saturday, 29 August, 2020 - 10:55

Police are appealing for information in relation to a crash this morning on the Shenandoah Highway, Tasman.

Police were notified of the crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at 1:27 this morning.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the crash as they may have information or even dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 quoting job number P043466630.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.