Fatality in Tasman District closes road north of Springs Junction

Saturday, 29 August, 2020 - 10:06

A fatality car crash in the early hours of the morning in Tasman District, SH65, is being investigated by the Police, with the highway closed since 3 am today (Saturday).

State Highway 65,the Shenandoah highway, is closed between the SH6 intersection and Springs Junction. (See map below)

The next update is expected at 2 pm this afternoon. Check this web link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/312252

Lengthy detour

The detour means that southbound drivers will continue on SH6 until Inangahua, then turn left/ go south onto SH69, onto Reefton then left/ east onto SH7. Reverse for northbound. Please note the detour will add up between 40 minutes or up to two hours to your journey time depending on the route taken and your destination.

